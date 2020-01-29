Todd Astle steps back from red-ball cricket to focus on limited-overs future

New Zealand leg-spinner Todd Astle has decided to hang up his boots on his red-ball career and has made his intention clear on focussing only on white-ball cricket. He made his Test debut in 2012, played a mere five Tests, claiming seven wickets at 52.57 and with the bat, he scored 98 runs at 19.60.

"Playing Test cricket was always the dream and I'm so honoured to have represented my country and province in the longest form of the game. Red-ball cricket is the pinnacle, but also requires a huge amount of time and effort," Astle said, reported Cricbuzz.

The 33-year-old, who made his Test debut in 2012, played a mere five Tests for the national team, claiming seven wickets at 52.57. With the bat, he scored 98 runs at 19.60. He recently featured in the last Test in Sydney during New Zealand's disastrous tour of Australia where he ended up picking three wickets and gave away over 150 runs overall.

"I'm really proud of what I've been able to achieve with Canterbury and the Black Caps. To have the opportunity to play a Test against Australia at the SCG was an experience I'll always cherish. I'm excited to now focus all my energy into the white-ball formats, as well as give more time to my young family and new business," Astle said.

New Zealand Selector Gavin Larsen has also paid tribute to Todd Astle's career calling him a Canterbury Stalwart. The right-arm leg spinner played 15 seasons on tracks where it was difficult to find turn and bounce but Astle defied all odds to become one of the mainstays for his domestic side.

"Todd's been an absolute stalwart for Canterbury in the Plunket Shield and his first-class record speaks for itself. To prepare and play four-day cricket at such a level for the best part of 15 seasons is a credit to him and his perseverance. His ability to turn the ball both ways and build pressure always made him a threat with the red-ball in hand. We appreciate this would have been a tough call for Todd and we absolutely support his proactive decision."