Thrilled to have Sir Alastair Cook and Ricky Skerritt join MCC’s World Cricket Committee, admits Mike Gatting

Sir Alastair Cook and Ricky Skerritt have become the latest additions to MCC's cricketing committee. MCC's cricketing committee acts as an independent committee and takes decisions based on the most important issues in the game of cricket. Mike Gatting, the President of the MCC World Cricket Committee said that he was extremely pleased to have the duo on board as members.

“I am thrilled that Sir Alastair and Ricky have both accepted our invitation to join the MCC World Cricket committee,” Gatting said.

Gatting was believed that the experience Cook and Sterritt brought to the table would help in the more efficient working of the committee.

"Alastair has enjoyed a wonderful career with England over a number of years and with him still playing domestically, he can give insight from a current players’ perspective, as well using his undisputable international experience," Gatting asserted.

Cook is England's highest run-scorer in Tests and scored 12,472 runs in 161 matches. After his retirement in 2018, he had a county stint with Essex where he helped them to the second County Championship title in three years.

“We have been keen for some time to appoint a new representative from the West Indies and I am delighted that Ricky will be joining us. His knowledge of the game from a West Indian perspective will be invaluable, and his work outside of the sport will also be advantageous to the committee," he further added.

Skerritt became the President of West Indies Cricket in March 2019, succeeding Dave Cameroon who held the position for six years. He is a former Minister of Tourism, International Transport, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Sport in his native Saint Kitts and Nevis, having held several portfolios in the country’s ministry between 2004 and 2014.

The next MCC World Cricket committee meeting will be taking place in Sri Lanka in March and will coincide with England’s two ICC World Test Championship matches, as well as the MCC County Championship Match, which will take place between March 24 and 27 at the Galle International Stadium.