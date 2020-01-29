SA vs ENG | Stuart Broad fined 15% of match fee for ‘audible obscenity’

England’s Stuart Broad was on the receiving end of a 15% match fee fine after his spat in the middle with South African skipper Faf du Plessis during the home side’s second innings in Johannesburg. One demerit point has been added to the pacer’s disciplinary record, his second in 24 months.

The pacer has been fined 15% of his Johannesburg match-fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC’s Code of Conduct during the fifth day of the Test match against South Africa. Broad directed his profanity at the South African skipper Faf du Plessis after the right-handed batsman was involved in a tussle with Jos Buttler. All of this kicked off after a throw by Sam Curran hit the Proteas skipper on his pads.

"Broad was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an International Match,” ICC’s report read, said NDTV.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Broad, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his demerit points to two," it added.

Despite it being the send-off series for the retiring Vernon Philander, the intense four-match Test series will be known for its several reprimands. First, it was Jos Buttler who was caught ‘foul-mouthing’ Philander in the second Test. England’s Ben Stokes followed it up in the third Test for an altercation with a fan while Kagiso Rabada was on the receiving end for his celebration.

In the final Test, both Philander and Broad received a fine for their altercation with Buttler and du Plessis respectively. South Africa have also been docked six points off their World Test Championship for slow-over rate.