SA v ENG | 3-1 win over South Africa a real squad effort, says Joe Root

Joe Root has put down his England team completing a 3-1 series-win over South Africa away from home to a real squad effort. Root further added that their comeback from losing the first Test in Centurion shows their development as a team and added that the sky was the limit from here on.

Ever since the 107-run loss at the SuperSport Park, the visitors have shown great resolve in all the matches thereafter to produce their first series win since a 3-0 sweep of Sri Lanka in November 2018. After wrapping up the series with a 191-run victory in the fourth Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, Root reflected on what has been a real team effort — albeit against a South African side in turmoil.

Dom Sibley, playing in only his second Test series, top-scored for England with 324 runs, and formed a decent opening partnership with another new boy in Zak Crawley. Ollie Pope impressed in the middle-order two half-centuries and his maiden century, while spinner Dom Bess vindicated his selection with a crucial six-wicket performance in the third Test.

"Very special indeed. It's taken a lot. To pick ourselves up and play the way we have done in the last three games is extremely pleasing. It's been a real squad effort from a number of guys that are very much at the start of their international careers,” Root said at the post-match presentation, reported Sportstar.

“The sky's the limit for us now, we have to keep looking to get better. It's been a fantastic series for our development as a Test team," Root added.

Ben Stokes took home the man of the series award, with his standout performance coming in the second Test in Cape Town, where he scored 119 runs, claimed six catches and took a match-winning three-fer in South Africa's second innings. Stokes backed it up with another century in the following Test and took 12 catches in the series — the most of any fielder. Equally impressive was pacer Mark Wood, who came into his own in the final Test, finishing with match figures of nine for 100.