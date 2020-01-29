Reports | Kyle Jamieson likely to make New Zealand debut in ODI series

Pacer Kyle Jamieson is likely to be in line for making his debut for New Zealand in the ODI series again India which begins on February 5. Jamieson was impressive in the unofficial ODIs against India A, picking up six wickets and has been left out of New Zealand A's unofficial Test squad.

25-year-old Kyle Jamieson has been rested for New Zealand A's unofficial Test against India A with a view of keep him ready for the ODI series against India. Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, and Matt Henry are all recovering from injuries that they sustained during the Test series versus Australia and thus Jamieson is likely to make his ODI debut in the ODI series beginning from February 5.

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen had picked Jamieson as a cover for the Test series in Australia and wanted to do the same for the ODI series agaoinst India as well. Jamieson has taken 72 wickets in his 25 first-class matches at an average of 27.93. He also played 29 T20s and picked up 46 wickets.

“Kyle would have been selected for these four-day matches, but with the current injury concerns amongst our fast bowlers, we feel it’s better he stays focused on white-ball cricket,” Larsen was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

"He’s just finished three very competitive one-day games against India A, including an impressive 4-49 in the final game, and will play in the Ford Trophy this week to be primed for the ODI series if required," Larsen further added.

Larsen believed that the atmosphere won't be new to Jamieson as he had already travelled with the team in the Test series against Australia.

"Kyle impressed the coaching staff in his time with the test squad for the Melbourne and Sydney tests and will feel comfortable in the environment if included,” he concluded.