Regret not playing in the IPL more, admits Sohail Tanvir

Estranged Pakistan left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir has said that he regrets not having gotten the opportunity to play in the IPL — the top T20 league in the world, according to him — after its opening season. The 35-year-old Tanvir led Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural IPL title in 2008.

Tanvir took the IPL by storm with his left-arm swing bowling — and more notably his awkward action — in the first edition of the IPL nearly 12 years ago. He picked up an astonishing 22 wickets from only 11 matches as the Royals from Rajasthan clinched the title. However, as diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan grew worse after the Mumbai terror attack later that year, Tanvir — and Pakistan players in general — has never featured in the tournament since.

"Yes as a professional cricketer, there is regret that myself and other Pakistani players can't appear in the IPL. It is realistically the top T20 league in the world and which player would not like to play in it," Tanvir told GTV News channel.

The T20 specialist further added that he had learnt a lot as a youngster playing under the legendary Shane Warne’s captaincy.

"I learnt a lot not only on the field but after sharing the dressing room with some very senior players. Warne was a great motivator and shrewd captain and used me beautifully in that IPL," Tanvir added.