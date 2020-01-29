Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Saurashtra, UP post wins batting fourth

Both Saurashtra and Uttar Pradesh posted wins chasing down totals in the fourth innings against Baroda and Madhya Pradesh respectively in the seventh round matches. Elsewhere, Karnataka edged past Railways to take a first-innings lead, while the Himachal Pradesh-Mumbai day was washed out.

Calm middle-order gives Saurashtra third win

A calm and composed lower middle-order ensured Saurashtra survived a mini-collapse and took home all six points against Baroda on away turf. Resuming the day at 23 for two — still 177 runs away from their target — the visitors were reduced to 41 for four before opener Harvik Desai found veteran Sheldon Jackson for company and added 50 runs to the total. Then both fell in the space of five overs either side of lunch to give Baroda some hope. However, an unbeaten 86-run stand between Arpit Vasavada (48) and Prerak Mankad (36) saw their team over the line. For his match figures of 12 for 106, Saurashtra’s skipper Jaydev Unadkat bagged the Man-of-the-Match award.

Saurabh Kumar shines in UP’s seven-wicket win

Starting the day at 105 for three, with hopes of setting up a major total before UP, the hosts were met with a disastrous fortune. A spectacular collapse saw them lose their last seven wickets for 15 runs, of which four were snapped up by Yash Dayal, and be bowled out for 160 in their second bout. And given a 175-target for victory, UP’s openers Almas Shaukat and Aryan Juyal put together a steady opening stand of 85 runs — the former completing a half-century before being dismissed. Then, the visitors lost three quick wickets — reaching 94 for three at tea — before Mohammad Saif joined Juyal, who hit eight fours in his 74, at the crease and sealed the win. For his all-round performance — five wickets and a crucial 98 — Saurabh Kumar bagged the Man-of-the-Match award.

Rain washes off another day at Dharamsala

A new day, but the same fortunes — rain gods playing spoilsport — awaited both Mumbai and Himachal at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. What was set up as an intriguing clash on day one with Mumbai reaching 372 for five, courtesy of an unbeaten 226 from Sarfaraz Khan, now looks destined to finish as another draw.

Karnataka gain crucial first-innings lead

Crucial contributions in the form of half-centuries from Devdutt Padikkal, Srinivas Sharath, and a 31-ball 41 from Krishnappa Gowtham, helped Karnataka edge past Railways’ first-innings total on another rain-hit day in Delhi. Resuming at 160 for seven, the hosts were bowled out for 182 as Prateek Jain completed his fifer and Abhimanyu Mithun finished with four for 51. On their turn, the visitors were troubled by the leg-spin of Amit Mishra, who picked up five for 70, but riding on Padikkal’s 55 and Sharath’s unbeaten 56, Karnataka reached 199 for nine at stumps on day three. Himanshu Sangwan provided able support to Mishra, picking up three for 47.