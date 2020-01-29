PAK v BAN | Series win good for team to relax, work on areas to strengthen, states Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that Pakistan’s 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh gives the team some much-needed relaxation and space to work on their other areas of concern. Pakistan's head coach also added that he would not shut the door on any senior players provided they’re fit and in-form.

The past year has not shone kindly on the World’s No.1 ranked T20 team. After suffering a humiliating 0-3 whitewash against a second-string Sri Lanka team at home, they were beaten 0-2 by Australia away. And so the 2-0 series victory over neighbours Bangladesh — their first series win in T20Is in more than a year — 2020, being a World Cup year, has started off brightly for them.

"Obviously you play for the win and for it, you keep on trying all the time. This victory was important for us to get breathing space and now you obviously have to see where you are lacking and which area you can strengthen yourself. Otherwise being under pressure, you are always running after many things and sometimes it's really hard to catch up. So, it's good for me, for the team, for all youngsters that we are relaxed and got a little confidence-booster. Now we can focus better going forward," Misbah said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Despite losing the toss in both completed games, Pakistan’s bowlers — much to Misbah’s credit — restricted Bangladesh to meagre totals of 141 for 5 and 136 for 6 to set up easy run chases. The two wins were enough for the hosts to retain their No.1 ranking in the shortest format, with the third T20I washed out,

“Obviously, credit should be given to our bowling - the way our young bowlers never gave Bangladesh a chance to sneak in to get into a position to pose any threat. Overall it's a good performance and for Pakistan cricket it's good. For the World Cup, we still have plenty of time - the PSL and then more international games, so we will have more challenges and difficult situations coming up to get ourselves prepared,” Misbah noted.

Since Misbah has taken over as coach-cum-selector, he has faced a number of questions regarding the constant chopping and changing in the squad, with senior players like Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik being left out. Back in the side for the series against Bangladesh, the duo made strong cases for their place in the side with match-winning half-centuries.

"Sometimes you do look around and check your resources and experiment to see where you stand. After two series we have realised that we cannot go to all out with youngsters and we need experience. Babar [Azam] did back them and, as expected, their experience did work for us. So the doors are never shut. If any player who is fit, performing and required, he should definitely be considered. If their form is helping your team, then I don't see any problem in picking them,” Misbah added.