IND vs NZ | Mohammed Shami’s last over was crucial, not my two sixes, states Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has played down the talks that his two sixes were the most important ones in the game, saying Mohammed Shami bowled his heart out in the last over which was the eventual difference. Sharma has also added that it was not easy defending nine runs, especially with dew around.

Mohammed Shami made up for the bad day that Jasprit Bumrah just had in Hamilton by bowling a fine last over where he beat Tim Seifert’s outside edges three times. By dismissing both Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, the Bengal pacer rose to become a star, and India entered the Super Over in a relaxed mood. Two sixes that all it took for Rohit Sharma on the last two balls of the Super Over run-chase that sealed the deal for India - in the game and series as well.

“We didn’t think the game would go to Super Over because of the way they were batting. We thought they would easily win. But I think Shami’s last over was crucial, that got us the victory, not my two sixes. With the dew, it was not easy defending nine runs in that over and two settled batsmen were batting as well. One guy was batting on 95 [Williamson] and the other is their most experienced player in the side [Ross Taylor]. Hats off to Shami for bringing us back to the game,” Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

With Shikhar Dhawan injured, India have decided to go with Rohit and KL Rahul for the opening slot but it might create a complicated situation once Dhawan returns to the Indian side. Rohit thinks it is a good situation to have for the Indian team.

“We have a solid top order. Whenever someone has got an opportunity, they have made that count. Shikhar as well, when he played the last series against Sri Lanka, he scored a fifty. KL as well, he scored four-five fifties in the last 7-8 T20Is, if I am not wrong. He is in good form and that is a good sign for the team. What happens with the final XI, it will be decided once everyone is fit. The captain and management will sit to decide and identify who are the right guys to play. But I don’t like to fret over that and tend to relax moving forward,” Rohit added.