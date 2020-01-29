IND vs NZ | KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have cemented themselves as match winners, asserts VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman was in awe of the duo of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer after they led India to another victory in New Zealand, admitting that they have reinforced their ‘coming of age’ against the Kiwis. Laxman also added that Rahul has improved his game and has turned himself into a match-winner.

Former Indian batsman Laxman pointed towards the special efforts put in by the duo of Iyer and Rahul in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. India has taken a handsome lead against the home side, following the match-winning knock from the duo in both the games. The right-handed partnership for India has accumulated 215 runs in two games when the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed. Both the batsmen average above 100, showcasing fine form with the bat chasing down targets in the first two T20Is.

“India was clinical in both encounters, the same set of batsmen delivering the goods. It wasn't the usual match-winners who came up trumps. Instead, and heartwarmingly with the larger picture in mind, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer reinforced their coming of age at this level, taking up the responsibility of piloting the side home,” wrote Laxman in his column on TOI.

Laxman complimented the right-handed Karnataka batsman and said that never doubted his form despite a lean patch in his Indian career. However, in T20Is, the right-hander has never looked out of shape, scoring 568 runs in his last 14 appearances for India. In ODIs, Rahul was called back into the squad following Shikhar Dhawan’s injury and has scored 692 runs in 15 games.

“He seemed to have lost his way a bit but in the last few months, since being dropped from the Test team, he has gone back and had a hard look at himself, and has returned stronger, more organised and in control of his plans. He played differently in the two chases, which also means he is situationally more tuned in, and like a true match-winner, didn't throw it away before the job was done,” he added.

Meanwhile, at the other end, Shreyas Iyer has made the No.4 spot his own in the limited-overs format on the back of excellent performances for India. In 13 T20Is, Shreyas has played many pivotal knocks, scoring 140 runs at an average of 46.66. Laxman was confident that Shreyas will continue to blossom for India.

“Shreyas is blossoming with every outing, and the surety and composure with which he was able to play the aerial strokes point to confidence which comes from a sense of belonging within the team set-up. He has made a telling impression at the pivotal No. 4 position,” he concluded.