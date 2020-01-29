IND vs NZ | Just wanted to stay still and then try my best, reveals Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who hit two back-to-back sixes to seal the series for India, has stated that he wanted to stay calm in the middle even though the pressure mounted on him. The Indian vice-captain has also admitted that he was very disappointed to throw his wicket away in the regulation time.

Another Super Over and it was another day of Kiwi heart-break as India romped home at a canter at the Seddon Park in Hamilton to seal their first T20 series win in New Zealand. After a disappointing middle-over display - both with the bat and ball - India did well to hang onto their plans in the Super Over and none other than Rohit Sharma was at the centre of it. By hitting two back-to-back sixes on the last two balls of the Super Over, the Mumbaikar ensured India finished their day on a happy note.

“Never done that before (batting in Super Over). I didn't know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or just take a single, try and put pressure on the last three or four balls of the over. I just wanted to stay still and was waiting for the bowler to make a mistake (on the last two sixes). The pitch was good and I was trying to stay still, see what I could do,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.

Rohit was the star for India in the regulation time too, scoring a fluent 65 runs off 40 balls to set up the base for a huge total. However, once he was dismissed by a Hamish Bennett knuckleball in the 11th over. It was frustrating because he had previously hit the same bowler for 26 runs in one over and Rohit was clearly not happy about the dismissal.

“Good performance with the bat, little disappointed at having thrown my wicket away though, should have carried on for a while. wanted to bat normally, I hadn't got runs in the first two games, wanted to do well today. We knew we would win the series today if we win the match - in important games, the important players need to step up and get counted,” the man of the match added.

While the series has already been sealed, both the teams will take on each other in the fourth and fifth T20Is on Friday and Sunday, respectively.