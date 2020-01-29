ICC U19 World Cup | Winning world cup is my ultimate dream, reveals Kartik Tyagi

After helping India reach semifinals of the U-19 world cup in South Africa, man of the match Kartik Tyagi has revealed that intimidation and attitude big key to his success against the Australian colts. Tyagi ended up with figures of 4 for 24 as India won the match by 74 runs to enter the semis.

Young teen sensation Katik Tyagi's magical spell against old foe Australia sealed India's berth in the semi-finals of the U19 World Cup in South Africa. The speedster bowled with venom and intimidation where he picked up three top-order wickets in his first over.

"Bowling fast isn't a skill. It's the attitude you carry, if you want to bowl fast, it will show in your training. When two guys are training, you'll see the guy who wants to bowl fast will be working harder. It just shows in your work ethic," Tyagi said, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

His spell magical spell came under severe pressure as India had put up a paltry total of 233 runs on the board, thanks mainly to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Atharva Ankolekar fifties. Tyagi's incredible spell included, the Australian skipper Mackenzie Harvey was trapped lbw and Lachlan Hearne was bowled with an inswinging yorker, all in one over, to leave Australia three down after six balls. Tyagi later picked up a wicket each in his next two spells, all of top-six batsmen.

"In this World Cup, I bowled very well in the first game but got no wickets. Then the next two games, I bowled poorly but I took wickets. And finally, against Australia, I bowled well and got rewarded for them. Ups and downs are the realities of life, so I've stopped thinking about the wickets column. I have just been focusing on the process.

Winning the world cup is the ultimate dream but we seldom hear cricketers accepting the line in the media but the boy from Meerut is way different to other as he spoke ambitiously when asked about his world cup aspirations.

"Winning a World Cup will matter so much, because a lot of emotion has gotten attached to this event now. We played 31 matches together as a team ahead of the World Cup, so the only thing in my mind is to win it - that's all. Moving ahead, the pressure will only increase. Ahead of us is the semi-final of a World Cup, after all."