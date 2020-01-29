Got to know more about Ricky Ponting during MI days, admits Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar stated that his friendship became stronger with Ricky Ponting during Ponting's one year stint at Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Tendulkar will be coaching Ricky Ponting's XI in the bushfire relief game where all the money collected will go for the repairing of the damage caused.

The bushfires in Australia caused terrible damage to wildlife and thus a bushfire relief match is announced between Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI. Sachin Tendulkar will be coaching Ricky Ponting XI while former West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh will be coaching Shane Warne XI. Tendulkar and Ponting have had partnerships before too when Ponting played for Mumbai Indians in the 2013 edition where later he was a part of the think tank. Tendulkar revealed that he got to know a lot about Ponting during that season.

"We have competed really hard on the field but when Ricky came and played for Mumbai Indians, we have spent quite some time with each other and have become good friends," Tendulkar was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Tendulkar believed that the bond created during the IPL between the duo could help him during his coaching stint with Ponting's XI. Their understanding would help the team do well in the game and would help strategize and work out their plans well.

"I must say that because earlier we didn't know each other and had not spent enough time with each other. But in the year that he spent with MI, I got to know more about him and I value that friendship, " Tendulkar concluded.