Big fan of Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada, claims Glenn McGrath

Former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath has revealed that he is a big fan of young fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada, who were his standout picks of the generation. While speaking about the batsmen, McGrath looked no further than compatriot Steve Smith and India’s Virat Kohli.

On being asked to pick two bowlers and two batsmen who have impressed him in the current generation, the legendary paceman had a clear answer. When talking about the bowlers, McGrath hailed the ‘unique’ Bumrah and added that he is a fan of the Proteas No.1 man, Rabada.

“Bumrah is quite a unique bowler. He doesn’t have a long run-up like a lot of fast bowlers have. But he has got good pace, incredible control, and the right attitude. This South African bowler Rabada is an amazing bowler, I’m a big fan of his,” McGrath was quoted as saying by the Outlook.

In the batting department, McGrath reckons that Smith and Kohli are way ahead of the chasing pack and talked in-depth about the different techniques each one employs to bag their runs.

“Smith is a little bit unique, he is a little strange, he is not normal, but has got a great hand and eye coordination. Technically, he is not a textbook batsman, but the way he bats is amazing. On the other hand, there is Kohli. He is a class player and is very technically correct. He is a little bit unusual and very aggressive on the field especially as Indian captain, but he is a class player,” McGrath added.