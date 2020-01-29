Administrators don't understand uniqueness of five-day Tests, says Mike Gatting

Former England skipper Mike Gatting has slammed the idea of four-day Test saying administrators don't play, so they don't understand what a unique game Test cricket is. Gatting has also praised Indian skipper Virat Kohli for agreeing to play a Day/Night Test and was moved by the Kolkata spectacle.

Former England Skipper slammed the ICC's idea of having four-day Tests and defended the five-day format saying it's more result-oriented. In recent few months, the hype of having four-day Tests has gone up but greats of the game like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Mahela Jayawardene have supported the four-day format to the hilt.

"Test cricket is unique we keep saying it day in and day out. Sadly, it's the administrators who don't play, who understand they have a problem is scheduling I suspect. Therefore, they don't understand what a unique game test cricket is." spoke after the launch of Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy DY Patil Sports Centre.

While inclement weather plays a big part in cricket, so shorter the format the less result-oriented it becomes. In recent years, we have seen Test matches getting washed out and countries like England and New Zealand where rain is not far away at any moment can cost the results dearly. The former skipper also reflected on that.

"If you have bad weather in England or South Africa anyway, it's a draw if you lose a day, so with five days got a chance of having a result. It's worth talking, but five-day test cricket is unique in many ways."

India played its first-ever Day-Night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata where the men in blue won quite convincingly against the Tigers. After that match, Virat Kohli mentioned that India is ready to accept any challenge to play Day and Night Test cricket anywhere in the world. Gatting saw optimism in Kohli's quote and was even more impressed with the Indian skipper's statement.

"The fact that Virat Kohli has said that Day/Night Test cricket is something that he wants to play is fantastic and was great to see what happened in Kolkata (where India played their first Day/Night Test.)," Gatting said.

Tendulkar, along with former England captain Mike Gatting and Mumbai Cricket Association president Vijay Patil, launched the ‘Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy DY Patil Sports Centre’ in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, on Tuesday.