2020 ICC T20WC | Hafeez and Malik could be part of Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad, reveals Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq stated that the experienced duo of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez might be in Pakistan T20 World Cup squad. Malik scored an unbeaten 58 in the first T20I and Mohammad Hafeez scored an unbeaten 67 in the second T20I, helping Pakistan to win the series 2-0.

Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez showed Pakistan what exactly they were missing in the T20s. Their wealth of experience and calmness under pressure helped Pakistan win the T20 series against Bangladesh 2-0. Malik scored an unbeaten half-century in the first-game while Hafeez did the same in the second, thus justifying their selection in the squad. Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq was extremely happy with the contribution of the duo and believed that they could be in contention for Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad.

"I think they have performed well and they still have something to contribute to Pakistan cricket. Age is not an issue as long as a player is fit and in form, he can contribute to his team," Misbah said after the end of the series.

"We require seniors like Hafeez (39) and Malik (37) for the World Cup and even captain, Babar Azam supported their selection," he further added.

Pakistan were on a losing streak as they first lost to Sri Lanka 3-0 at home in the T20I series and then had another whitewash at the hands of Australia. Misbah stressed on the importance of the series win and believed that it was a much-needed boost in the build-up of their squad for the T20 World Cup.

"I think we now have to start building our squad for the World Cup and that is why it was very important for us to win the series against Bangladesh. I am glad Hafeez and Malik both contributed to the wins," he asserted.