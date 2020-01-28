SA vs ENG | South Africa penalized six World Test Championship points for slow over rate

South Africa have been docked six points in the ICC World Test Championship because of the slow over-rate against England in their second innings of the fourth Test. They also have been fined 60 per cent of their match fees and what's worse, they lost the final Test and thus the series 3-1.

"South Africa have been fined 60% of their match fee and docked six ICC World Test Championship points for a slow over-rate during the fourth Test against England," read ICC's statement on Twitter.

India sits pretty at the top of the table with 360 points from three series after winning all of their 7 Tests. Australia, after a fantastic Ashes Series where they drew 2-2 and an invincible summer where they whitewashed Pakistan and New Zealand, are second with 296 points. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are on 80 points each while New Zealand are on 60 points.

England's 3-1 win follows their 2-2 draw against Australia, which had earned them 56 points. Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, with each game varying in points depending upon the number of games in the series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series. The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final at Lords' in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.