Reports | MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play together in IPL All-Star game

For the first time in the Indian Premier League history, there would be an All-star game on the 26th of March, three days before the beginning of the cash-rich tournament. The game would comprise of players from all the eight-franchises to form two teams to fight each other in the all-star event.

According to the reports from ESPNCricinfo, two teams are likely to be formed into north and east teams together in one franchise. In the other franchise, there would be a team comprising of players from the south and west. The reports added that players from Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royal and Kolkata Knight Riders would play together, which means Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russel and Pat Cummins together.