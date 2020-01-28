Reports | Laxman Sivaramakrishnan likely to be named chief selector

Former Indian leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan is in line to become the next chairman of the selection committee as the tenure of present chief selector MSK Prasad is coming to an end. The other names who applied for the position of chief selector are Venkatesh Prasad and Ajit Agarkar.

The tenure of the chief selector MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda is coming to an end and thus three people have applied for the two vacancies in the selection panel- former Indian leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and former Indian fast bowlers Venkatesh Prasad and Ajit Agarkar.

According to the new constitution of the BCCI, “The senior-most Test cap among the members of the [senior selection] committee shall be appointed as the chairman.” Thus Sivaramakrishnan is likely in line to become the next chairman of the selection panel.

Sivaramakrishnan has represented India in 9 Tests and 16 ODIs and has played 76 first-class games. Prasad has played 33 Tests, 161 ODIs and 123 First Class games while Agarkar played 26 Tests and 191 ODIs along with 110 first-class games. The minimum criteria for being eligible for the position of the national selectors is 1: seven Test matches or, 2: 30 First-Class matches or, 3. 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches.

Clearly, according to the rules, Sivaramakrishnan is the favourite for the post of chairman because clearly he is the senior-most player to receive a Test cap. Agarkar made his Test debut in the late 90's while Prasad made his debut in the mid 90s. The remaining selectors Sarandeep Singh, Debang Gandhi and Jatin Paranje represented India very later than Sivaramakrishnan and did not play any Tests, making Siva a firm favourite.