Reports | BCCI add one more team for women's T20 exhibition matches

Ahead of the thirteenth edition of the marquee T20 league, the BCCI have decided to inflict major changes across various factors. In the meeting held on Monday, the bodies decided to not change the timings of evening fixtures, to introduce concussion substitutes and also vesting an extra umpire with no-ball calling duties.

Meanwhile, the board also moved its focus towards making a women's IPL happen soon. This has been on the agenda of the BCCI for the past two years. It all started in 2018 when two teams - Supernovas and Trailblazers - played women’s T20 exhibition matches. The one-off exhibition match finished in a last-ball thriller. And the following year, in 2019, another team named Velocity was added to the mix and the three teams played four matches in Jaipur during the main IPL play-offs.