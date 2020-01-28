Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Played 70 to 80 per cent matches on flat tracks, reveals Vinay Kumar

According to Vinay Kumar, he has played most of his matches on belters, the fast bowler picked up a six wicket haul which helps him to achieve the rare feat of picking up 500 wickets. The speedster also mentioned Virat Kohli's name in bringing the change in the mindset of Indian fast bowlers.

Vinay Kumar picked up a six-wicket haul which helped him go past 500 first-class wickets, a rare feat for an Indian fast bowler in domestic cricket. The very reason, historically the pitches in domestic cricket have been flat with very little assistance for swing or seam. The 35-year-old is proving his worth with the ball by picking up 43 wickets for Puducherry and is the leading wicket-taker for his side.

"I have played 70 to 80% matches on flat tracks. For me, taking three wickets on an absolute belter or breaking a partnership where nothing is happening on the pitch, is equal to taking a fifer," Vinay Kumar was quoted as saying by TOI.

Vinay believes Virat Kohli has brought the change in the mindset of Indian fast bowlers. Now the Indian fast bowlers have genuine pace that’s the reason Indian team is competing neck to neck overseas. Indian speedsters have orchestrated victories in SENA countries with their immaculate line and velocity.

“I think it’s the mindset they (Indian fast bowlers) carry on to the ground. these guys are proper fast bowlers. Five years back, there used to be a couple of swing bowlers and one fast bowler in the playing XI. But now it has changed. They are pushing the opposition batsman on the back foot and this is what Virat wants from his pacers. I think they have understood their captain's mindset and that is why they are succeeding."

India have never been blessed when it comes to fast bowling but U-19 fast bowlers have risen the stocks for fast bowling in India in recent years. Indian fast bowling stocks have risen over the years. Exciting prospects like Navdeep Saini, Kamlesh Nagrkoti, Shivam Mavi are all raring to go.

"Look at Navdeep Saini, who has hit the ground running in international cricket. Nowadays, one does not need 15 to 20 matches to settle down. Now when a youngster joins the Indian team, he already has so much exposures because of IPL and India 'A' tours."