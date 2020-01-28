Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Feels nice to finally be a Ranji player, says Ravi Yadav

Madhya Pradesh’s left-arm seamer Ravi Yadav, who became the first bowler to pick up a hat-trick in his first over on first-class debut, admits his happiness at finally being a Ranji-level player. Yadav added that he had more wickets to take when play resumes against his home state of UP on day two.

After being bowled out for 230 in the first innings, MP needed some early wickets at the tail end of play on day one against Uttar Pradesh. Six out of eight overs were safely negotiated by UP’s openers, before a man from UP came up with a hat-trick off his third, fourth, and fifth deliveries at the Ranji Trophy-level. The 28-year-old joined the likes of Javagal Srinath, Salil Ankola and Abhimanyu Mithun to achieve a hat-trick on debut, but none were quite as unique as Yadav’s.

"I'm not sure if it's good luck, fate or whatever, but this record has come against UP. I grew up playing cricket in UP, but couldn't get chances after I came out of the Under-19s, so it feels nice. I'm happy that I'm finally a Ranji player," he told ESPNcricinfo.

Yadav is a product of the Sports College in Lucknow — the same institute that produced Suresh Raina and RP Singh. However, injuries derailed his career between 2010 and 2014 to the point where his family had begun doubting his move.

"Until very recently, they kept asking when are you going to make your life. I couldn't look at them in the eye because I didn't have answers. I felt like a failure. Today, I can proudly call them up and tell them I made my Ranji Trophy debut and even picked up a hat-trick. My brother found out and called me. I think he wanted me to break the news to them," he said.

“My best friend Kushveer Singh, who played with me in the Under-19s in UP will also be delighted. He told me if I take five wickets on debut, he'll come to watch me the next day from wherever he is. So, I have at least two more wickets to take tomorrow (Tuesday),” Yadav said.

In 2016, he moved to Morena in MP, enrolled for district trials under the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), and slowly worked his way up through the local tournaments to become the net bowler for the state team.

"For three years, I was a net bowler, but I was never treated like one. Our seniors Devendra Bundela, Harvinder Singh Sodhi and Abbas Ali kept talking to me about the importance of keeping fit and grabbing my chances when the opportunities come. The wait is worth it now,” Yadav added.