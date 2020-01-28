Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Baroda-Saurashtra clash closes in on result

The seventh round match between Baroda and Saurashtra in Vadodara drew close to a result with the visitors being set a fourth-innings target of 200. The weather played spoilsport in the Himachal-Mumbai and Railways-Karnataka match, while MP extended their lead over UP to 119 runs.

Baroda eight wickets away from win

Continuing on from their recovery after being bowled out for 154, Baroda had Saurashtra’s tail cleaned up early in the day to earn a 12-run first-innings lead. Lukman Meriwala completed his fifer, while Atit Sheth returned with figures of three for 25. Baroda’s second bout didn’t start off well as Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya had reduced them to 30 for three — and 67 for four. Deepak Hooda steadied the ship with a half-century and found able support in Yusuf Pathan, who fell four short of his fifty. Unadkat then returned to run through the lower order and finish with six for 72 as Baroda’s innings folded for 187. Set 200 to win, Saurashtra were pushed back by Meriwala again, whose two wickets had them reduced to 23 for two at stumps.

Saurabh Kumar, Rinku Singh saves UP blushes

Carrying on from debutant Ravi Yadav’s first-over hat-trick, MP had UP reeling at 46 for seven — still 173 runs off MP’s first-innings total of 230. Rinku Singh then counter-attacked, finding able support in Saurabh Kumar, and the duo added 87 runs in 16 overs. Rinku fell for 53, hitting nine fours in his innings, but his partner carried onto carry the team past the 200-run mark. Ravi Yadav completed his fifer, while Saurabh was left stranded on 98, with 10 fours and four sixes, as MP took a 14-run lead. In their second bout, the hosts settled in and reached 105 for three at stumps, with cameos from the top three and skipper Naman Ojha unbeaten on 20.

Rain washes out Sarfaraz Khan onslaught

The hosts were afforded some respite from Sarfaraz Khan’s onslaught as rain washed out an entire day’s play at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Mumbai had reached 372 for five at stumps on day one, with Sarfaraz unbeaten on 226 — with 32 fours and four sixes — and Shubham Ranjane alongside him on 44.

Arindam Ghosh hits fifty for Railways

After play being delayed due to a wet outfield for two whole sessions, the Railways-Karnataka clash at the Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi saw 23 overs of play in the final session. Resuming at 98 for six, Railways managed to add another 72 runs for the loss of only one wicket — that of Avinash Yadav for 62 to Ronit More. Yadav’s knock included 10 fours, while at the other end, skipper Arindam Ghosh completed his patient half-century with seven fours. Amit Mishra remained not out on 10 alongside his skipper at stumps.