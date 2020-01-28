No one sits on MS Dhoni’s seat now, team misses him a lot, reveals Yuzvendra Chahal

Today at 2:41 PM
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that no one sits on the seat that MS Dhoni used to occupy in the team bus, adding that the team misses the talismanic former skipper a lot. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from cricket since the heart-breaking loss to New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final.
The Men in Blue have started off their long tour of New Zealand in the best possible manner, winning the first two of the five-match T20I series. In a video shot inside the team bus while it was on its way to Hamilton for the third T20 International against New Zealand, Chahal is seen talking to several members of the squad including Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul, before pointing to an empty seat at the rear of the bus.
“Yeh woh seat hai jahan ek legend baithate the. Mahi bhai. Abhi bhi yaha koi nahi baithata. Hum unhe bohot miss karte hai (This is the seat that used to be occupied by a legend. MS Dhoni. No one sits here now. We miss him a lot),” Chahal said in the video posted on ‘bcci.tv’.
The 38-year-old has not played a competitive game since the World Cup semis and was dropped from the BCCI’s list of centrally contracted players earlier this month. Though doubts on his future rose again, Dhoni returned to training and batted fluently in the Jharkhand team nets on the same day.
Head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier hinted that Dhoni may well retire from ODIs soon but kept the door open for a return to the international stage for the T20 World Cup, provided he does well for CSK in the IPL.
