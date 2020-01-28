New selection committee will pick squad for South Africa, reveals Sourav Ganguly

On Monday, Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the ODI series against South Africa will be the first assignment for the new selection committee, with Laxman Sivaramakrishnan leading the race to be the new chief selector. Regarding CAC, he admitted that they are looking for Gautam Gambhir’s replacement.

Three important issues were to be addressed by the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, with IPL, CAC and the national selection committee as the trio. On Monday, Ganguly after talking about IPL revealed that a new selection committee would be picked soon ahead of India’s home series against South Africa in early March this year.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Ajith Agarkar, Rajesh Chauhan and Venkatesh Prasad are the leading contenders to replace the outgoing MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda in the five-member panel.

"The Test squad for New Zealand has already been picked by the old committee and new committee's first meeting will be held before home ODI series against South Africa. The interviews for short-listed candidates will happen soon," Ganguly said.

Post the announcement about the national selection panel, Ganguly proceeded to address on the selection of a third member to be part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) after Gautam Gambhir was deemed ineligible. Gambhir’s position as a member of the parliament meant that he could not be part of the committee anymore.

"We have decided on Gautam's replacement and the announcement will be made soon. Madan Lal and Sulakshana are there," he concluded.