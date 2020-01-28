IND vs NZ | Still have time to work on mistakes ahead of T20 World Cup, admits Tim Seifert

New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert was positive even after the two defeats against India in the T20 series and believed that there was enough time before the T20 World Cup to get their act together. New Zealand are trailing 2-0 and need to get across India in last three games to win the series.

New Zealand were absolutely outplayed by a strong Indian side in the first two T20Is at Auckland. The New Zealand batsmen failed to put enough runs on the board in both T20Is and India just showed how strong they are in all three departments. Injuries to key bowlers have surely affected the Black Caps but wicketkeeper Tim Seifert believed that there was enough time for New Zealand to bounce back, given the T20 World Cup to be played in October this year.

“We are not playing our best at the moment. There are 20 odd games before the World Cup, and that tournament is the pinnacle, so we will get there (in preparation),” said Seifert, reported The Hindu.

Seifert recalled the last time India toured New Zealand which was last year itself where the hosts won the T20 series 2-1 and felt that the team could take inspiration from that result. He further claimed that the hosts had not played poor cricket and felt that if they play to their full potential, they can make a comeback in the series.

“We have lost the first two games but we haven’t played badly. We definitely haven’t played our best though while India has played very well. If we lose the series on Wednesday, it is not the end of the world. But if we can turn things around, and win, we will take things from there,” Seifert asserted.