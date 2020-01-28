IND vs NZ | Don’t see many changes for T20 World Cup in Australia, admits Vikram Rathour

Ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand, India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour has admitted that the team balance and combination for the T20 World Cup is going to remain similar. He also added that Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul’s form has been a blessing for the Indian team at the right time.

India have started off well against New Zealand in the 5-match T20I series, with a 2-0 lead over the hosts. Ahead of the third encounter, India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour talked about the ability of the players to adapt to the varying conditions in a short span of time. He further revealed that the core of the team is going to be the same going into Australia for the T20 World Cup later this year.

“Adjustments will keep happening before the flight to Australia. However, we know the core now, so I don’t see many changes before the tournament,” said Vikram Rathour ahead of the 3rd T20I

He further admitted that KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer’s form has been a blessing in disguise for the T20I team ahead of the World Cup showdown in Australia.

“Incredible I think, new amazing of cricketers, different formats, different grounds, they adjusted very quickly in foreign conditions. The more opportunities that these guys get, they are showing that they are match winners. It will help the team, their own confidence. Looking at KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, they were always match-winners, it’s just they are getting the stage now.”

Rathour also pointed out that the foreign pitches are getting more even in the current time, making it easier for the cricketers to adjust. He also addressed how T20 cricket is not reduced to power-hitting as people once reduced the format to being only power-hitting.

“Foreign pitches are getting more even and even, there is not such a vast difference anymore. Exactly, it is about playing good cricket. There was a time when power-hitting was equalled to T20 cricket, however, in the current scenario, good cricketing shot wins you matches, “ he concluded.