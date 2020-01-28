ICC Women's WT20 | Winning T20 World Cup will change women’s cricket, admits Smriti Mandana

According to Smriti Mandhana, if the India women's team goes on to win the T20 World Cup this year, to be held Australia, it will change women's cricket for good. The star batsman is looking forward to seeing the youngsters perform at the big stage with the tournament starting on February 21.

Indian women's team is all geared up for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia as they look to bring the cup back home which will eventually change the face of women's cricket in the country. The women in blue will look to create history by winning the T20 world cup for the very first time.

“When Kapil Dev’s team won the World Cup in 1983, it changed Indian cricket. Similarly, one World Cup win will change women’s cricket. We are looking forward to that moment,” Smriti told Sportstar on Wednesday.

In recent times, India's youngsters have done reasonably well and the good thing for them will be playing the tri-series in Australia prior to the tournament starts which will prepare the young guns to acclimatise to the bouncy tracks and the bigger outfields. Star batsman Smriti Mandhana is looking forward to seeing the youngsters perform at the big stage.

“Richa was really exciting in the Challengers Trophy. She was in my team, the kind of clarity she had was really exciting. Shafali and I try and play each others game the way it is meant to be played,” she stated.

The salary cap was released for the year 2019-20, it was evident that the women cricketers are way behind in comparison to men. The leading men’s cricketer like Virat gets a sum of INR 7 crore, whereas a leading female star like Mandhana gets around INR 50 lakh as per the new contract by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“We need to understand that the revenue which we get is through men’s cricket. The day women’s cricket starts getting revenue, I will be the first person to say that we need the same thing. But right now, we can’t say that."

She further said that neither she nor any of her teammate is bothered about the difference as their only focus is to win matches for India and rest of his teammates look firmly focused on their game and all set to improve their skills before world cup starts.

“I don’t think any of the team-mates is thinking about this gap because the only focus right now is to win matches for India, get the crowd coming in, get the revenue. That is the thing which we are aiming for and if that happens all other things are going to fall in place. And for that, we need to perform," she added.