ICC U19 World Cup | England, Sri Lanka progress to Plate semifinals

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 306/7 in 50 overs (Ravindu Rasantha 102*, Mohammed Shamaaz 56; Rasheed Abolarin 2-50) beat Nigeria 73 all out in 17.3 overs (Abdulrahman Jimoh 15; Dilshan Madushanka 5-36, Kavindu Nadeeshan 3-6) by 233 runs.

Nigeria opted to bowl and got to a good start after picking an early wicket. But Ravindu Rasantha then added 89 runs for the second wicket alongside opener Mohammed Shamaaz, who scored 56. Rasantha then added 56 runs for the third-wicket stand with skipper Nipun Dananjaya and combined with Sonal Dinusha to put on 81 runs for the fifth wicket. The right-handed batsman finished with an unbeaten 102 off 111 balls that included 7 boundaries and 2 sixes, helping Sri Lanka post a daunting total of 306-7 in their 50 overs.