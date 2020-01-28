ICC U19 World Cup | England, Sri Lanka progress to Plate semifinals

England dominated Japan by first bowling them out for just 93 and then chasing down the target in 11.3 overs to reach the Plate semifinal. Elsewhere, Ravindu Rasantha's unbeaten century was backed up by Dilshan Madushanka's five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka completed a 233-run victory over Nigeria.
England vs Japan
Brief scores: Japan 93 all out in 38.4 overs (Debashish Sahoo 24; Hamidullah Qadri 3-17, Scott Currie 3-15) lost to England 94/1 in 11.3 overs (Dan Mousley 57*; Max Clements 1-17) by nine wickets.
England opted to bowl first with a view to attacking Japan's weak batting line-up. The plan worked as opener Neel Date was sent packing early by Scott Currie. Shu Noguchi (20) and Debashish Sahoo (24) put on brief resistance, in the form of a 33-run stand for the second wicket. Sahoo then again added 29-runs for the third wicket alongside skipper Marcus Thurgate. Just when Japan's innings seemed to be stabilized, wickets started tumbling quickly and the innings collapsed astonishingly from 78-2 to93 all out.
In reply, England lost just one wicket in the form of Sam Young Who departed for 16. Fellow opener Dan Mousley played a fantastic knock, scoring 57 runs off 36 balls which included 7 fours and 2 sixes. England won the game easily by chasing the target in 11.3 overs.
Sri Lanka vs Nigeria
Brief scores: Sri Lanka 306/7 in 50 overs (Ravindu Rasantha 102*, Mohammed Shamaaz 56; Rasheed Abolarin 2-50) beat Nigeria 73 all out in 17.3 overs (Abdulrahman Jimoh 15; Dilshan Madushanka 5-36, Kavindu Nadeeshan 3-6) by 233 runs.
Nigeria opted to bowl and got to a good start after picking an early wicket. But Ravindu Rasantha then added 89 runs for the second wicket alongside opener Mohammed Shamaaz, who scored 56. Rasantha then added 56 runs for the third-wicket stand with skipper Nipun Dananjaya and combined with Sonal Dinusha to put on 81 runs for the fifth wicket. The right-handed batsman finished with an unbeaten 102 off 111 balls that included 7 boundaries and 2 sixes, helping Sri Lanka post a daunting total of 306-7 in their 50 overs.
Nigeria's chase got off to the worst possible start as Dilshan Madushanka dismissed four of the top-six inside nine overs, including two batsmen for ducks and their skipper. Only Abdulrahman Jimoh managed a score in double digits as Nigeria were bowled out for 73 in the 18th over, handing Sri Lanka a huge 233-run win and a place in the Plate semifinal.
