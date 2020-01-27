ZIM vs SL | Pacer Kyle Jarvis ruled out of second Test with injury, confirms Zimbabwe Cricket

According to a Zimbabwe Cricket media release, pacer Kyle Jarvis has been ruled out of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka due to a lower back injury he sustained during the first match. Leg-spinner Tinotenda Mutombodzi has been added to the squad in Jarvis’ place for the second match.

The right-arm fast bowler returned from the defeat in the first match having conceded 84 runs in 37 wicketless overs. With Sri Lanka needing just 14 runs in the second bout, which they chased down in three overs, the 30-year-old didn’t feature.

An MRI scan taken after the game has revealed that Jarvis had suffered a disc bulge, which hampered his back movements due to lower back pain, muscle spasms and stiffness. A specialist doctor has advised the pacer anti-inflammation medication and rest, before starting physiotherapy as soon as the pain has subsided.

"Apart from Jarvis missing the game due to injury, we are likely to stick with the same team, giving the middle order another chance. The only addition to the squad is Mutombodzi, a good bowler whose batting ability will also be a massive boost for us," David Mutendera, convenor of selectors, said, reported IANS.

Sri Lanka go into the second Test, starting on Monday, with a 1-0 lead in the series after they won the first Test in Harare by 10 wickets.