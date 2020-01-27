Women's World T20 | Sri Lanka bring in uncapped Sathya Sandeepani

Destructive batter Chamari Atapattu has been given the responsibility of leading the islanders while experienced players like Inoka Ranaweera and Oshani Ranasinghe fail to make it to the squad. Some other senior players like Sugandika Kumari, Shashikala Siriwardene, and Udeshika Probodhani have retained their places.

After an impressive start to her international career, rookie all-rounder Sathya Sandeepani makes the cut for the world cup T20 squad. The 20-year-old made her debut last year against Bangladesh.

Last time when Sri Lanka went to Australia (Sep-Oct 2019) they were battered and bruised, failed to win any of their matches of the tour which included 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. Lanka will have their task cut out as they won't be featuring in any international games till world cup and will only appear for four warm-up matches prior to the start of the tournament.

Squad: Chamari Atapattu (C), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi De Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Probodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Hasini Perera, Sathya Sandeepani, Umesha Thimashini, Sugandika Kumari, Dilani Manodara