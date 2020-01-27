Wasim Khan denies PCB luring BCB with Asia Cup hosting deal to bring them to Pakistan

PCB CEO Wasim Khan has denied rumours of Pakistan luring Bangladesh with the Asia Cup hosting deal so as to convince them to come down to Pakistan and play the bilateral series. Earlier, the PCB had earned the Asia Cup hosting rights for the first time in over a decade for the 2020 edition.

While Pakistan was allotted the Asia Cup hosting rights in 2018, it was not clear whether Pakistan or the UAE would host the event. However, after hosting a host of international and Pakistan Super League matches, they ensured that the event would take place in Pakistan. But India's participation meant they have to force the tournament out of their home country - as India did in the last edition - and Bangladesh emerged as the possible replacement to host the event.

While the news is still unconfirmed, there have been rumours that the PCB had brought Bangladesh to Pakistan by promising them hosting rights for the Asia Cup later this year. Wasim Khan, though, called it all rumours saying it's for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to figure out what would happen if India refuse to travel for the tournament.

"When we are supposed to go to India for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, we also might face a reverse situation because of the safety and uncertainty of players' visas. This is totally incorrect and we haven't spoken with Bangladesh about the Asia Cup at all," Khan told reporters in Lahore, reported Cricinfo.

Khan further added that they can't change the venue because it is ACC's discretion on who will host the event.

"This is ACC tournament and the hosting rights were allotted to us by them, and we can't change it. It's in our mind and it's our wish to host the Asia Cup in Pakistan. Maybe two venues for these circumstances. When we are supposed to go to India for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, we also might face a reverse situation because of the safety and uncertainty of players' visas. But we are confident that things will ease out over the period of time."