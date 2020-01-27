Reports | BCCI meeting agenda contains IPL match timings, CAC appointment

BCCI’s meeting agenda on Monday would contain a key issue in the form of IPL match timings, with the broadcasters wanting the game to start as early as 7.30 PM instead of the usual 8 PM late start. The agenda also has a discussion on the appointment of three-member Cricket Advisory Committee.

The governing council will commence the meeting on Monday to discuss two key matters amidst the other discussion. One of the major matter that is up for debate is the start of IPL games at 7.30 instead of the usual start at 8, which goes on till 12 AM making it difficult for the broadcasters. The duo of Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah are also expected to make the appointment of the highly sought after Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which will consist of three members.

CAC will be responsible for the appointment of the chief selector for the Indian team, following the stint of the current selection committee headed by MSK Prasad. According to the Sportstar, the duo of Sulakshna Naik and Gautam Gambhir would not be eligible for the post per Lodha Committee norms. However, BCCI would want to appoint ex-players who are not under any conflict for the appointment of the chief-selection committee.

“The broadcasters want an early start (7 pm or 7:30 pm) along with no double-headers on weekends. The matters will be up for discussion. The full schedule of the tournament is likely to be discussed at the GC,” a senior BCCI member told PTI, reported Sportstar.

The source also added that there will talk regarding a 10-team IPL league with two more franchises added to the current roster to make it a 3-month tournament. However, it is yet to be seen if the governing council would take decisions regarding a 10-team tournament, with scheduling a big concern for the cash-rich tournament.