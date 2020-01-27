Reports | Ahmedabad stadium frontrunner in race to host IPL 2020 final

According to the latest reports, the new Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad is leading the race to which ground becomes the host to the IPL 2020 final. The lavishly built stadium is still in an ‘almost ready’ condition and is expected to be available to host matches from March 2020.

While the Indian Premier League is supposedly commencing towards the end of March, the Ahmedabad stadium in question, that is almost ready to host matches, is the frontrunner to be the venue to the final of the thirteenth edition of the marquee T20 league. The Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera sports a capacity of 1.1 Lakhs and, hence, it is set to be one of the world's largest and most ornate stadiums.

According to what the BCCI had suggested earlier, the ground is likely to have a franchise of its own as well with 2000 crores investment. Earlier, the stadium was set to be inaugurated by hosting a match between Asia XI and World XI. However, the plan stands unfeasible as the construction work won't be complete in time for the game.

The IPL Governing Council meeting, that was held on Monday to discuss major issues like the timing of games, also reportedly proposed that the new stadium will host this year's IPL final. According to the same source, the franchises will have nothing to do with reaching a final decision and the ball is in the board’s court. Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the opening game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

"You have to wait till February for the confirmation, but it is almost certain that the final of the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League will be played in Ahmedabad," the source told TOI.

"The knockouts are the property of the BCCI and the revenue earned through gate money is the board's money. The IPL franchises have nothing to do with the knockout matches. The opening match is definitely to be played at the home ground of the previous year's winner. But nothing of that sort with the final match," the official added.