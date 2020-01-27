Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Was dropped at RCB because of fitness issues, reveals Sarfaraz Khan

The right-handed batsman, who has been retained by Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2020, had joined the IPL as a huge prospect but his career was soon clouded with concerns over his fitness. Eventually, he was dropped from the RCB brigade, led by captain Virat Kohli, and was asked to work on his fitness to get up to speed for the top level cricket. Ever since that, the Mumbaikar has been working on his fitness and has changed positively. For that, he did everything from training harder, working out and even change his diet. He also revealed how these endeavours helped him earn a new nickname.