PAK vs BAN | Won't survive without produce match-winning contributions, Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez revealed that in order to remain in Pakistan's squad it was important to make contributions that lead the team to victory. The 39-year-old, making his comeback in the T20 series versus Bangladesh, smashed an unbeaten 67 off 49 balls to help Pakistan win by nine wickets.

Mohammad Hafeez justified his comeback in Pakistan's T20 squad by playing a brilliant knock of 67* off just 49 balls which helped Pakistan beat Bangladesh by nine wickets and win the T20I series 2-0 with a game still left to play. He was extremely happy about the contribution and finally got the deserving reward for his hard work.

"It was a superb opportunity for me to represent Pakistan again and contribute in getting Pakistan a winning momentum," Hafeez told ESPNCricinfo.

Like Hafeez, fellow senior player Shoaib Malik had batted brilliantly in the first T20I and his unbeaten half-century was what motivated Hafeez to bat well. Hafeez revealed that there was a lot to learn from Malik's knock and the way that he absorbed the pressure and put the loose balls away for boundaries.

"I am really happy the way Shoaib Malik played a magnificent inning on a difficult situation and pitch and won a game for Pakistan, and that was something to learn from. So today with my innings, I am more than happy to be able to help Pakistan win a game," he added.

Hafeez and Malik have loads of experience and skipper Babar Azam backed them because of the experience of playing in pressure situations that they bring to the table. Even Hafeez himself underlined the importance of experience as he himself learnt under some former Pakistan greats like Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf.

"You always take experience alongside. Even when I got out in the first innings with a mistake, sitting outside watching Malik's innings with the youngsters, I was telling them to observe the winning process, how Malik is playing and his control. You have to learn it and apply it. We have great talent in our country, but there is a need for more work on the development of the game," stated Hafeez.

"Even we took time to learn. I had shared a dressing room with an example in front of me in Inzamam ul Haq - who scored over 10,000 runs, [Mohammed[ Yousuf, who was scoring a hundred every second or third innings, and Shoaib Akhtar. So we learnt from them and understood that you won't survive in the team if you don't produce match-winning contributions," he concluded.