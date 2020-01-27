PAK vs BAN | Disappointed with Bangladesh's lack of batting intent, states Neil McKenzie

Bangladesh batting coach Neil McKenzie claimed that the Bangladesh batsmen lacked the ability to rotate the strike and did not show the required intent in order to post competitive totals. Posting just 141 and 136 in the two games, Bangladesh lost both the games and already have lost the series.

"You got to know your game, rotate the strike and then go with your boundary options. There's a lot of inexperience in the squad at the moment. We knew that was going to be the case before we got there, but still it is disappointing. I think we missed out on a good start the other day (in the first T20I)." said McKenzie.

"What's been disappointing for me has been the intent. We have been working so hard in the last couple of years on the rotation of strike, putting the bowlers under pressure, where you are standing, making him bowl to where you want him to bowl. But I haven't seen too much of those in the last T20s."

McKenzie stressed the importance of showing intent and urged the batsmen to show more hunger for runs and converting the starts into big scores. He was disappointed by the fact that some batsmen are happy by getting a decent enough score to ensure that they play the next game. He wanted the batsmen to take some more responsibility so that the bowlers could have a decent enough score to depend. He will be expecting Bangladesh to bounce back and play for pride in the third T20I.

"There is no doubt that Bangladesh is full of very talented cricketers but we need a little bit more consistency, a little bit more intent. If I got an 80, why can't I follow it up with 100 or 140 and 200. So I just want a little bit more selfishness and little bit more hunger," he added.