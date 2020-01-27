Kent re-sign speedster Matt Henry for start of county season

Kiwi fast bowler Matt Henry has been re-signed by Kent and named in the side's squad for the first seven Championship games for its Division 1 campaign starting on April 12 against Lancashire. In the 2018 season, Henry took 75 wickets in 11 games which helped Kent earn a promotion from Divison 2. That very season, Henry's memorable bowling spells, which included a 7-45 against Durham and a 7-42 against Northamptonshire, made him Kent's bowler of the year.

"I'm thrilled to be able to come back to Kent after having such an enjoyable time here in 2018," said Henry on re-signing with the club, reported Cricbuzz. "It was great to see the club perform so well back in Division 1 last summer. There's a great group of guys here and I'm looking forward to playing in a Kent jersey again in the club's 150th year," the pacer added.

Meanwhile, Paul Downton, Kent's Director of Cricket, also expressed his satisfaction in having roped in the Kiwi pacer for the forthcoming season.

"Matt is a hugely popular figure in the dressing room and also with our members and supporters," Paul Downton said. "We are absolutely delighted that he will be joining us for the first half of the season as we look to compete and win matches in Division 1. Matt's ability to lead the attack and his proven ability to take wickets in English conditions make him a really exciting addition to our squad. We can't wait to welcome him back to Kent this season."

Matt Henry suffered a thumb injury on the opening day of the final Test against Australia in Sydney, but is expected to be available for selection against India in the first Test in Wellington, starting on February 21.