IPL 2020 | No change in timing of Day/Night IPL games, confirms Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the night matches in the IPL will continue to kick-off at 8.00 PM, amidst pressure from broadcasters and stakeholders to prepone matches to 7.30 PM. Furthermore, Ganguly has confirmed that the grand finale of the 2020 edition will be played in Mumbai.

Whilst there were reports earlier which stated that the host broadcasters and a few stakeholders were keen on shifting the night matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to the 7.30 PM slot owing to viewership reasons, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, on Monday, confirmed that the games will indeed continue to kick-off at 8.00 PM and not at 7.30 PM, as speculated.

"There will be no change in the timing of IPL night games. It will start from 8 pm like earlier years. There was discussion about 7:30 pm but it's not happening," Ganguly told reporters after the board meeting on Monday, reported Times of India.

On top of a potential change in timings, there were also rumours that suggested that the final could potentially be played at the newly-constructed stadium in Ahmedabad, but the BCCI president quashed all rumours, confirming that the final would indeed be played in Mumbai. Further, Ganguly confirmed that the forthcoming season will only see a total of five-double headers.

"We will have only five double-headers (4pm and 8pm) this time. We have decided to reduce the number of double headers," the 47-year-old said, while adding, “final will be held in Mumbai.”