IPL 2020 | Concussion substitute and third umpire no-ball rules to be introduced in upcoming season

In what comes as ground-breaking news for the Indian Premier League (IPL), the 2020 edition of the tournament will see the introduction of two new rules, the introduction of concussion substitutes and TV umpires calling no-balls.

The concussion substitute rule, in particular, comes on the back of numerous cricketers in the recent past suffering concussions on the field, with the most recent one being India’s Rishabh Pant, who had to leave the first ODI against Australia mid-match after being hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer in Mumbai.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, on Monday, confirmed that the 2020 edition of IPL will see the introduction of the concussion substitute rule, along with TV umpires monitoring no-balls.

"The concussion substitute and the no ball rule are new additions for the season," Ganguly told reporters on Monday on the back of a board meeting.

Whilst the concussion substitute rule came into effect in international cricket in August 2019, TV Umpires monitoring no-balls were tried and tested in India’s three-match T20I series at home against the Windies in December. Meanwhile, Ganguly also confirmed that the 13th edition of the T20 extravaganza will kick-off on March 29, with the final set to be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 24.