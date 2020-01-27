IND vs NZ | Tough to get Jasprit Bumrah away at the end, reveals Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill hailed Jasprit Humrah for the way he bowled in the first two T20Is at Auckland, especially in the death. Bumrah was effective with his variations and the New Zealand batsmen found it hard to pick him as there is no major change in his action when he bowls slower ones.

India were able to restrict New Zealand to just 132 in their 20 overs in the second T20I, thanks to some fantastic bowling from Jasprit Bumrah, especially at the death. Martin Guptill accepted that it was difficult to read Bumrah's variations and that is what he felt that Bumrah is one of the best death bowlers in the world.

"Lot of swing and misses. We were trying but we were facing one of the best death bowlers in the world (Jasprit Bumrah). It is tough to get him away at the end," Guptill said after the game.

"It was a slightly different wicket. Earlier on, it was coming nicely. Colin (Munro) and I were off to a reasonable start. We lost momentum thereafter the sixth over, and we had to sort of rebuild from there."

Having been set 133 runs to win, India lost Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early and were 40-2 at one stage. But KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer stepped up when it was most important and added 86 runs for the third wicket, helping India win the game and take a 2-0 lead. Both the batsmen negotiated the spinners and attacked the faster bowlers and batted sensibly.

"We probably knew we were light on runs. But we had to try and defend that, and get early wickets upfront. Thought the bowlers did well in the front six overs, we needed more wickets after Virat got out. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul batted very well and we were not able to break that partnership," Guptill added.