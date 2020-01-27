IND vs NZ | Jasprit Bumrah's variations makes him a tough customer to face, attests Tim Seifert

Kiwi keeper Tim Seifert, after his unbeaten 33 in Auckland, shared that India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s subtle variations make him a tough customer to face. Seirfert believes that the Kiwis must learn a thing or two from the visitors when it comes to adapting to conditions in the middle.

It looks like India might have found their 'go-to' combination ahead of the T20 World Cup after flattening New Zealand in the second T20I of the series to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match rubber. With the young guns firing, India put up an all-round show in Auckland to take an important lead as they defeated the Kiwis by 7 wickets.

The top performer of the Kiwi batting line up at the Eden Park, Tim Seifert was all praise for India tearaway Jasprit Bumrah. The Kiwi keeper shared that Bumrah’s subtle variations is what makes him stand apart from the crowd and makes it hard for batsmen going around. Bumrah returned with figures of 1-21 in Auckland as the Indian bowlers looked to cover up for the no-show in the series opener.

“Even in the first game, Bumrah bowled slower balls that were going wider. Normally, death bowlers get into straighter lines, plus yorkers and mix it with chest height. He kind of changes things a lot and is tougher to play,” Seifert was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“It was tricky and the ball was holding a little bit. When Kane (Williamson) got out in the over against Yuzvendra Chahal, we knew it was the over to push because they had Bumrah coming back.”

He said that New Zealand batsmen needed to look at the visitors, who he felt seemed to seamlessly blend into any condition or situation thrown their way.

“...Indian batsmen showed how to get under the ball and time it. They showed it a couple of times that and on the slower wickets you just have to keep it like that. Once you lose your shape, you are not in position,” he said.

“Try to get them (bowlers) off line or off balance, try to get into that position to hit good balls. That’s T20 cricket as well. Sometimes it’s going 100 per cent but some times you have to take a breath and re-assess. Indian batters did that well.”