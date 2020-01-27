IND vs NZ | India is becoming a ruthless side, feels Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar lauded the Indian side with praise after their dominant win over New Zealand in Auckland as he feels that the Virat Kohli-led side is developing into a “ruthless” slaughter machine. Akhtar opined that the Kiwi openers need to go big so as to contain the deep Indian batting line up.

The Indian side are putting up a great case for the upcoming T20 World Cup with a couple of dominant wins against New Zealand in their backyard. What was looked forward to as a photo finish between the sides has rather turned out to be a stroll for the visitors so far.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar shared that the Men in Blue under Virat Kohli are developing into a ruthless army, flattening anyone in their path. The once-feared pacer opined that the only way out for the Kiwis is if their openers step up and pile on the runs at the top of the order.

"India is becoming a ruthless team as they once again proved it against New Zealand in the second T20I. If you (Kiwis) are being bowled out for such a modest total, how will you compete against a side like India which possesses a long batting line-up," Akhtar was quoted as saying by TOI.

"Earlier, I had said that (Colin) Munro and (Martin) Guptill would have to score big, otherwise it would be impossible to stop the onslaught of India," he added.

The senior Indian quicks Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have impressed Akhtar with their impeccable line and length which sealed the flow of runs in the New Zealand innings in the 2nd T20I.

"Have seen a new confidence from Bumrah and Shami as they have now started to create fear in the oppostion batsmen. Also, Ravindra Jadeja doesn't let you score runs and bowls some odd spins which and tests the batsmen."