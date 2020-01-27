Big Bash League 2018-19 | Haris Rauf will return on January 28 for remaining matches, confirms Melbourne Stars

The Melbourne Stars have received an enormous boost ahead of their tilt at a maiden KFC BBL title after a Pakistan team spokesperson confirming that pacer Haris Rauf will return to the team for their entire finals campaign. Rauf is one of the top-two wicket-takers for the Stars this season.

Earlier this week, Stars coach David Hussey had expressed concerns regarding his team in case Haris Rauf received a call-up to the national team’s Test squad for the first Test against Bangladesh. However, it has been confirmed to cricket.com.au that Rauf will return to Melbourne after Pakistan’s final match in the T20 series against Bangladesh on January 27 in Lahore.

"Haris Rauf will be returning to Melbourne on January 28 to feature in the remaining BBL matches for his side," the spokesperson said.

Had Rauf been unavailable, that would’ve left the Stars without their two leading wicket-takers this season for Friday's qualifying final at the MCG as Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane would be away on national duty. Hussey was all praise for Rauf, in whose absence the Stars lost three out of four games.

"Whatever he does, I hope he actually represents Pakistan for 100 Tests and 400 T20s and 150 one day internationals. He's brought a different dynamic to our group, he's tried every game he's played, he fields his butt off and he's just fitted in the group perfectly,” Hussey said after their 71-run defeat to the Brisbane Heat at the MCG on Saturday.

Despite their recent poor form, the Stars finished top of the table in the group stage and will play the Sydney Sixers on Friday. The clash comes with the cushion as the loser will be offered a second chance, while the victor progresses straight to the final on February 8.