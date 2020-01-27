BCCI to host "IPL All Stars Game" ahead of IPL, confirms Sourav Ganguly

Today at 7:38 PM
After the IPL Governing Council meeting in Mumbai, Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that there will be an "IPL All Stars Game" three days ahead of the commencement of the season, which will act as a charity match. Ganguly also confirmed, however, that the council is yet to decide on the donation place.
There have been demands of an "All-Stars Game" for the Indian Premier League since the last two-three years on the same line as the American Sports, and the IPL decided to finally satiate the growing demands. Sourav Ganguly, after the meeting in Mumbai, has revealed that there will be an IPL All-Stars Game three days prior to the commencement of the mega event. Ganguly also revealed that the 2020 edition of the tournament will kick off on March 29, with the final set to be played on May 24.
“It will be an IPL All-Stars Game three days before the start of IPL. The venue is not Ahmedabad as it still not matches ready. We have not decided on where we will make the donation,” the BCCI president said, reported PTI.
The match will see many top Indian and international stars of the IPL taking part, with the revenue that will be generated from the game set to go to a charitable trust. However, the governing council, headed by former Indian player Brijesh Patel, is yet to finalise the trust they will be donating the money to.
Meanwhile, Ganguly confirmed that the game will not be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will have a seating facility of 1,10,000 seats.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.