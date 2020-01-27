BCCI to host "IPL All Stars Game" ahead of IPL, confirms Sourav Ganguly

There have been demands of an "All-Stars Game" for the Indian Premier League since the last two-three years on the same line as the American Sports, and the IPL decided to finally satiate the growing demands. Sourav Ganguly, after the meeting in Mumbai, has revealed that there will be an IPL All-Stars Game three days prior to the commencement of the mega event. Ganguly also revealed that the 2020 edition of the tournament will kick off on March 29, with the final set to be played on May 24.