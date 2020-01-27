BBL 2019-20 | There is pride in denting other teams when you’re already off the charts, claims Aaron Finch

Melbourne Renegades skipper Aaron Finch shared his joy on their win over the Brisbane Heats in their last league game. While he praised his bowlers, especially spinners, for their impeccable execution, Finch shared that there is pride in pulling down sides when a team is already off the charts.

Defending champions Melbourne Renegades ended their Big Bash League (BBL) campaign with a sweet victory over the Brisbane Heat, crushing the latter's playoff hopes. Riding on their skipper Aaron Finch’s unbeaten half-century, the Renegades flattened the Heats by 7 wickets as a result of which Sydney Thunder cruised through to the next round.

Finch, whose side finished at the bottom of the table, hailed it as sweet revenge over the Heat who knocked them out in 2013 in the semifinals. The destructive opener was impressed with his spinners who executed their plans impeccably to set up the big win.

“When you are already of the competition, you are proud in denting other teams. We have been at the receiving end on a couple of occasions as well. Brisbane beat us in a semifinal here in #BBL02,” Finch was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“Bowlers were outstanding. Once Cutting got off to a flier in the powerplay, we knew that they would keep coming hard. They bowled beautifully, the spinners in particular. They got it right and made it difficult and took wickets which is crucial. 155 was still a difficult chase.”

The Australia skipper lauded his young side with praise for their fighting spirit and their passion for the side. Finch hailed the side for sticking together after losing several close calls and hoped to return stronger next season.

“Really proud of the way the guys stuck out all season. It's easy to fall over and just roll over. But, we kept preparing, we kept training really well. There were times when we were getting so close but couldn't get over the line which is a frustrating part but also an exciting part because we weren't blown away in any of the games. Such a young group, we had a lot of injuries throughout,” Finch signed off.