Zaheer Khan, Rani Rampal, Jitu Rai to be awarded Padma Shri honours

Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan, India women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal, shooter Jitu Rai are set to be awarded Padma Shri, as announced by the government of India on the eve of the Republic Day. Khan remains only the second Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to more than 300 Test wickets.

Ending his career with 311 Test wickets, second only to Kapil Dev among Indian fast bowlers, Zaheer remains one of India's all-time greats, often compared to Wasim Akram in skill level. The left-arm pacer from Srirampur was an integral part of the Indian side for 13 years, the highlight of which was his performance in the World Cup final against Sri Lanka in 2011.

Among others, 25-year-old Rani Rampal, who has played more than 200 matches for India and recently helped the country secure a Tokyo Olympics berth by beating the United States in the qualification match, has also been declared for the honours alongside shooter Jitu Rai.

Among other sportspersons, six-time boxing world champion Mary Kom will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award, while world champion shuttler PV Sindhu will be bestowed with the Padma Bhushan.