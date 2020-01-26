Yuvraj Singh to participate in Bushfire Cricket Bash

Cricket Australia have confirmed that Yuvraj Singh, who also participated in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, will feature in the Bushfire Cricket Bash that will be played on February 8. Earlier, it was also unveiled that Sachin Tendulkar would be coaching one of the two teams in the relief match.

The Bushfire Cricket Bash, an exhibition tournament which will be played ahead of the Big Bash League (Final) in order to raise money for the victims of Australia’s devastating Bushfires, has added yet another marquee name to the list of participants in the form of Yuvraj Singh. This will also be Yuvraj’s first appearance in a cricket field since the Abu Dhabi T10 League back in November, where the legendary Indian all-rounder represented the Maratha Arabians.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia have also confirmed the participation of the iconic Aussie opening duo of Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden and ‘Sultan of Swing’ Wasim Akram in the tournament. The trio joins the likes of Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist, Michael Clarke, Brett Lee etc as marquee cricketers to confirm their participation in the tournament.

Former Aussie cricketers Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin and Mike Hussey’s participation has also been confirmed, along with the WBBL superstar trio of Elyse Villani, Grace Harris and Phoebe Litchfield. Earlier, it was also confirmed that all-time greats Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh would be coaching the teams of Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne respectively.

Whilst the venue for the extravaganza is yet to be decided, the tournament will, however, be played on February 8, ahead of the BBL Final.