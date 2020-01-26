Untrue that Pakistan will skip 2021 T20 World Cup in India, claims Wasim Khan

Wasim Khan has taken a U-turn from his recent comments about not playing the team T20 World Cup in India next year if the latter refuses to travel to Pakistan for T20 Asia Cup 2020. The PCB chief executive has said that Pakistan is very much committed to playing the WT20 in 2021.

Recently, Wasim Khan had made it clear that Pakistan won’t travel to India to participate 2021 T20 World Cup if the latter refuses to visit them for the Asia Cup this year. However, in a late turn of events, the PCB CEO has said that his comments, as quoted by the Dawn, were misunderstood. Pakistan, who were given the rights to host the T20 Asia Cup 2020, will participate in the WT20 next year irrespective of what happens in the Asia Cup.

“This has been completely taken out of context. Even though we would still want to host the Asia Cup in Pakistan, the Asian Cricket Council needs to decide on what it will do about the matches involving India,” Khan told Sportstar from Lahore on Saturday.

“It’s absolutely incorrect. What I would like to say is that we are concerned about security issues and also there could be issued in attaining visas. But we are confident that things will ease out over the period of time.”

Pakistan, who are currently playing a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at home, might have to host the Asia Cup at a neutral venue as India did in 2018 by hosting it in the UAE. While Khan had earlier refused to consider that possibility, he is now contemplating it.

“If India wants to play at a neutral venue, the ACC will have to look into the matter and decide accordingly,” Khan added.