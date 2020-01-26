Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli covering face in shame after dropping dolly to hand Ross Taylor reprieve

Virat Kohli, as much as the gun batsman he is, is an equally gun fielder. He, in fact, put on a show earlier today on the outfield, stopping what was a certain boundary. But even the great Kohli couldn’t help but cover his face in shame when he dropped an absolute sitter to hand Ross Taylor a life.

Virat Kohli is the ultimate all-round package, isn’t he? He is an outstanding batsman, an exceptional captain and also a livewire on the field who can turn the match around at any point of the match. There has only ever been one complaint, one weakness, about his game and it has always been catching in the slip cordon. The Indian skipper has spilt one too many behind the stumps but in the outfield, however, he has always been a reliable catcher and has taken many a breath-taking catch to turn games around.

But in what was a very uncharacteristic spill, Kohli dropped an absolute dolly today to hand Ross Taylor a life.

With the score just 115 after 17 overs and with him batting on 11 (15), Taylor was desperate to get a move on, but he was up against the formidable Jasprit Bumrah. After swinging and missing the first two deliveries, pressure mounted on the New Zealander, who decided that he was going to boom or bust on the third ball. And that is exactly what transpired.

After Bumrah bowled an off-cutter wide of off-stump, Taylor went for his trademark slog over mid-wicket, but all he could manage was miscue it and get a thick top-edge. The ball ballooned up in the air and was headed straight to the hands of the fielder at mid-on, and just when everyone - including the batsman and the bowler - was certain that it was going to be a wicket, Kohli, to everyone’s shock, spilt the ball.

As the ball approached his hands, Kohli, who was almost in a half-squatted position, went for the ‘reverse cup’ technique to gulp the catch, but got it all wrong, resulting in the ball popping out of his hands. Bumrah, who was getting ready to celebrate, was taken aback by Kohli’s spill and even the Indian skipper, himself, realizing what he’d just done, covered his face in shame.

This would definitely be among the worst drops in Kohli’s career, no doubt. Not as bad as Joe Denly’s though, that I can assure you.

